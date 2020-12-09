U.P. Public Safety Academy Class Videos Now Online

Those who were unable to attend the U.P. Police Department’s Virtual Public Safety Academy this fall can now view the videos from the five-week event online. New videos are posted regularly, with two currently available.

They include the presentations as well as all of the questions and answers that were covered in each session. The first session, Hiring Process & Basic Law Enforcement Academy Overview, was instructed by Deputy Alex Richards from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Richards serves as the department’s Training Coordinator. The presentation covered:

Recruitment and hiring processes and standards

Background process (investigation, oral board, polygraph, medical, psych eval, etc.)

New hire onboarding and orientation process

Overview of Law Enforcement Academy

Look for links to the other sessions in upcoming editions of the Headlines or subscribe to the City’s YouTube channel to be notified of new videos as they are released.