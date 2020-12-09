Time for Coffee Chat

A festive Christmas chat on Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. will feature special guests including Chef Anessa McClendon from the Canby, Ore. Event and Conference Center.

Chef Anessa, formerly of Good Taste Unlimited of Lakewood will show us how to make a beautiful Christmas Treat box to be used as gifts for businesses or friends. She has also promised to bring Lori Mayo, a crafty crafter (her description) who will show us how to turn a potato into a Christmas tree. Well, that’s what she said. I sort of envisioned the potato lying on its back, but she says no, it stands on end. I find this mysterious. More details as they arrive in our inbox.

Chef Anessa McClendon brings treats and crafts

Then Dr. Patt Schwab will reveal reasons to celebrate every day until Christmas from her Obscure Holiday Handbook.

Dr Patt Schwab celebrates “Take Your Rubber Chicken to Lunch Day”

as she prepares to share ideas from her Obscure Holiday Handbook

There will be Christmas music of course, as guest H.C. Weinberg brings his original song, Christmas All Year Long and A Puppet’s Christmas Carol from Works of Gina’s.

Steilacoom Tribal Elder Danny Marshall will offer a special Christmas Greeting.

Coffee Chat (and Change the world) is a fast moving hour of building resources and community. It is guaranteed to raise Christmas Spirits. In fact, if you don’t feel cheered after attending, admission price will be refunded. Admission is free.

Those who don’t have to run at the end of the hour can stay to ask questions or chat and share ideas.

Plan to join us. We always have fun.

Register at MyGenerationGap.com. With questions, or ideas for future coffees email Dorothy@mygenerationgap.com