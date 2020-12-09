The Suburban Times

Pierce County residents: Thank you for your support

“The widespread outpouring of support for our agency in the last week is humbling,” Health Director Dr. Anthony Chen says in response to proposal by Pierce County Council to exit interlocal agreement that formed Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. Read more in this Your Reliable Source blog.

