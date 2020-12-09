Obituary Notices – December 9, 2020

Mountain View Funeral Home: Michelle “Miki” Ann Campbell; Irene Hatsue Keneipp; Damian Michael Little; Patrick Quinn Logan.
Fir Lane Memorial Park: Janice M. Ruby.
Powers Funeral Home: Elsie Ina Woods.
Hill Funeral Home: Elizabeth Ericson.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
