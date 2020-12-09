The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – December 9, 2020

Mountain View Funeral Home:  Michelle “Miki” Ann Campbell; Irene Hatsue Keneipp; Damian Michael Little; Patrick Quinn Logan.

Fir Lane Memorial Park:  Janice M. Ruby.

Powers Funeral Home:  Elsie Ina Woods.

Hill Funeral HomeElizabeth Ericson.

