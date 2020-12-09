Letter: Disabled Veteran Looking For Shop

Submitted by Vito Ciaravino.

I’m a 67 year old disabled veteran on a fixed income. I lead a quiet life, I’m honest, respectful, I pay my rent on time and I’m handy to have around. I’m in good physical shape and clean.

My present landlord informed me, he is going through a divorce and he needs to occupy this residence.

I’m looking for 1,000 sf. to 3,000 sf. or larger. The bigger the better.

I’m a hobbyist. I weld and fabricate, auto body and paint and automotive rust repair.

I have a 26 ft. travel trailer that I gutted out and I am using it for storage. I have a 1940 Chevy I am restoring and a pickup truck I use as my daily driver.

My present budget is $900 per month plus electric.

Contact Vito at 253 254 8951. Call or text. Thank You for reading my post.