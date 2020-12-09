Guide Dogs for the Blind joins Pierce County School Retirees Dec. 10 Meeting

Submitted by Cynthia Endicott, PCSRA Corresponding Secretary.

Jane Flower worked with older adults in the field of low-vision for over 12 years before taking her position at Guide Dogs for the Blind (GDB) in 2013. Jane was born legally blind and at the age of 8 was diagnosed with a retinal degenerative eye disease called Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis (LCA).

Because of her personal life experience with vision loss she was able to provide peer support to the older adults she assisted. She shared personal and professional knowledge on Braille Reading and Writing and Self Advocacy Training.

Jane Flower

Jane feels blessed to be a part of the GDB Family. She received her current and third Guide Dog, Pilaf, in November of 2017. In her current role as Youth Outreach Specialist, she and Pilaf have traveled throughout the U.S. and Canada sharing the mission and vision of Guide Dogs to perspective Guide Dog users and their families, and professionals in the field of low-vision.

Be sure to Zoom or phone in to hear Jane and see her dog, Pilaf It is a chance to learn about a wonderful organization which helps those with low vision and total blindness.

Zoom in to our December 10th Meeting at 12 noon

Meeting Instructions: Zoom ID: 817 0816 3909

Passcode: 433216

Phone callers: call 1 253 215 8782 and follow directions using the Meeting ID and Passcode above.