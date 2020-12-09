Clover Park Early Learning Program enrolling eligible students

The Clover Park Early Learning Program is currently enrolling eligible students for its online at-home preschool experience. Once enrolled, each child receives a tablet that allows them to connect with their teacher and classmates.

Each family also receives weekly learning kits with activities and materials such as art supplies, counting games, letter practice and more. These materials are used as part of the online class time, but families can also use them independently to help their child develop skills and knowledge at their own pace.

If online learning is not right for your preschooler, you can still enroll your child and receive the at-home learning kits and have support services and resources available. Enrolling now helps students get ready to join their classmates in person once schools open and students return to the classroom.

CPSD offers ECEAP and Head Start. To find out if your family is eligible contact the Early Learning Program at 253-583-5360.

Learn more about the Clover Park Early Learning Program on the CPSD website.