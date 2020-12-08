Sponsor a Child Today

Submitted by DuPont IAFF Local 3829.

Do you want to help make the Holiday wishes of a DuPont family come true? Now is your chance!

The DuPont Professional Fire Fighters Local 3829 are joining DuPont citizens to sponsor a DuPont Holiday Gift Drive for families in need.

Make a child’s holiday wish come true!

Please check the Sign Up Genius link and choose a child (or two!) to adopt this Holiday. Donated gifts are needed by 20 December so our elves can wrap them in time for delivery. Drop off location will be sent via email.

Sign up today if you need assistance

If you have any questions or would like to make a monetary donation, please contact Krista Novak or Melanie Stone.

Krista Novak:

kristamnovak@yahoo.com or (253) 778-9295

Melanie Stone:

stone_mm@ymail.com or (253) 882-9498