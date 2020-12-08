Resolution Invites Pierce County Council to Enter Discussion on Public Health Services

TACOMA, Wash. – At Tuesday evening’s Tacoma City Council meeting, the Tacoma City Council considered a resolution brought forward by Mayor Victoria Woodards and District 4 Council Member and Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health Chair Catherine Ushka.
The proposed resolution will invite the Pierce County Council to enter a discussion on how to best provide public health services to city and county residents. The proposed resolution also opposes Pierce County Council’s proposed Ordinance 20-136 which would terminate the interlocal agreement between the City of Tacoma and Pierce County and dissolve the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
Comments
Mayor Don Anderson says
While I appreciate concern regarding the health department, I can attest that the present action pending before the County Council is not reason for panic or alarm. I would like to share my personal view of why the proposed change to the board structure of the health department in Pierce County would benefit its citizens. The proposal before the County Council would do that at the end of 2021. It would not eliminate the health department.
As a Pierce County Charter Review Commissioner in 2016, I proposed submitting an amendment to the voters requiring that the county health board to consist of the County Council (the default structure under state law). This would apportion representation by directly elected board members on a one-person one-vote basis throughout Pierce County. Tacoma contributes only 1.3% of the TPCHD budget but is substantially overrepresented under the current board structure.
TPCHD is the ONLY one of 36 health departments in the state that operates under a county-city interlocal agreement (ILA). Other charter counties such as Clark, Whatcom and even King County operate their health departments as executive departments of county government. That is the most common model, and the most efficient. This avoids duplication of departmental functions such as Human Resources, Information Technology, Finance, Risk Management, Facilities Management and Legal. There are other significant efficiencies to be gained, mostly in permitting and inspections.
There is a great deal of uninformed concern expressed that the health department is be “independent” and “should not be politicized.” It may currently be the most politicized governmental agency Pierce County. With one exception, the board members are all politicians, but they are appointed to the health board and not directly accountable to the voters. Its appointed senior leadership includes the Speaker of the House, the wife of a state representative and a self-described “activist” member of the Tacoma Public Utilities Board. The pending proposal would make all board members directly and transparently responsible to the voters.
My 2016 proposal to let the voters decide was a threat to the status quo. The Director of Health appeared at two Charter Review Commission meetings to oppose it. While my proposal to change the board structure of the health department didn’t make it to the ballot, it is an even better idea now than it was 4 1/2 years ago.