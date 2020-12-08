Resolution Invites Pierce County Council to Enter Discussion on Public Health Services

TACOMA, Wash. – At Tuesday evening’s Tacoma City Council meeting, the Tacoma City Council considered a resolution brought forward by Mayor Victoria Woodards and District 4 Council Member and Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health Chair Catherine Ushka.

The proposed resolution will invite the Pierce County Council to enter a discussion on how to best provide public health services to city and county residents. The proposed resolution also opposes Pierce County Council’s proposed Ordinance 20-136 which would terminate the interlocal agreement between the City of Tacoma and Pierce County and dissolve the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

