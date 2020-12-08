Reconstructed traffic signal system coming to Canyon Road East and 84th Street East

A reconstructed traffic signal system will be activated at the Canyon Road East and 84th Street East intersection around noon on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Activation work will start around 10 a.m. Motorists should expect delays. The activation is weather dependent.

The signal system is part of a larger project to enhance safety and relieve traffic congestion on Canyon Road East between 99th Street Court East and 84th Street East.

The intersection previously had a traffic signal system. However, the system had to be reconstructed to accommodate the roadway’s future configuration.

Canyon Road East from 96th Street East to 84th Street East is in the process of being widened to five lanes, with two through lanes in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane. The section will also have paved shoulders, curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

About the project

Construction work started April 8. Visit www.piercecountywa.gov/crp5726 to learn about the construction schedule and project features between 99th Street Court East to 96th Street East.

Work hours were changed in mid-November to 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday in response to fewer daylight hours. The road may periodically be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A significant portion of the construction work is expected to be completed by February 2021. Landscaping maintenance is expected to run through February 2022. If a construction suspension is needed due to weather, this schedule could be impacted.

Rino Construction is the contractor. The construction cost is approximately $8.9 million and is funded with County Road Funds, Traffic Impact Fees and Washington State Transportation Improvement Board Urban Arterial Program funds.

This project will support the planned Canyon Road Regional Connection Project. Learn more at www.canyonroadconnection.org.