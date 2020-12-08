Pierce Transit to hold live, virtual Bus Rapid Transit update Dec. 10

Pierce Transit is planning a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line along a 14.4-mile portion of Pacific Avenue/SR-7 between downtown Tacoma and Spanaway. The corridor is currently served by Pierce Transit’s Route 1, which has the agency’s highest ridership. The project is approaching 60 percent design.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Pierce Transit will hold an online, live-streaming BRT public meeting. Participants will receive project updates, as well as have an opportunity to ask questions and interact with the project team. The virtual meeting will be held live on Zoom and posted afterward to the agency’s YouTube channel and website. Meeting topics will include:

System name and potential sponsorship opportunities

Partnerships between Pierce Transit and other agencies

Timeline and funding

Updated route maps

Utility relocations

Potential property impacts

Station design

Attendees will also have an opportunity to win an ORCA card valued at $20.

To attend the meeting, community members simply need to visit RideBRT.com to add the meeting to their calendar. They can also visit RideBRT.com at the time of the meeting and click on the Zoom meeting link, or join by phone by calling 253.215.8782 and entering ID 884 1607 8236.

BRT systems are designed to carry larger numbers of riders with greater speed, reliability and frequency than a standard fixed-route bus. BRT stations have additional amenities, such as real-time arrival information; off-board fare collection, raised platforms and multiple doors for faster boarding; transit signal prioritization for faster travel times through congested intersections; and unique, branded vehicles that carry more passengers, have room for bicycles onboard and provide easier wheelchair access.

The public can learn more about Pierce Transit’s Bus Rapid Transit project at RideBRT.com. They may also sign up to receive email updates by visiting PierceTransit.org/StayConnected, entering their email address, and selecting the “Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project” topic. Questions and comments may be emailed to brt@piercetransit.org.