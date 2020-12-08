Is Steilacoon Pier an Antidote to COVID-19?

Submitted by Chuck Polance.

Are you looking for a place to escape from the COVID-19 lockdown? Want to experience a positive memory of 2020? I know I do! In fact I want my misery of 2020 to end so badly, that I refuse to turn my clock back an hour! LOL

The days continue to get shorter and December is bringing in dark, cloudy, cold, windy and, oh, yes WET weather. In spite of this I always found this month to have one (1) positive outdoor activity to look forward to! Other than Christmas, what could that possibly be, you may ask! Here’s a heads-up! Puget Sound is just starting to see the beginning of the typical mass migration of SQUID right in our own backyard!

Check it out!

Even if you just take a stroll to the end of Clyde Davidson Pier by the ferry dock to observe, it’s a fascinating thing to witness: fishermen jigging for squid! The best action takes place at high tide, just after dark. Every evening you will find several people at the dock participating in this night time activity. I used to try my luck at snagging squid maybe once a week from late Dec. to early February. It was actually a positive feeling to stand nearly shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow hardcore squid enthusiasts. The camaraderie was part of my reason for being there.

Using a long light rod, light spinning reel and 6-10 lb test line, I’ve always found it exciting land at least a dozen 5”– 9” squid. WA State has a generous limit of 10 lbs/person. Only a shellfish license is required. Jigging for squid is a wonderful activity for squidsters all ages.

A quick Google search will yield countless recipes for this calamari delicacy. Freshly caught and never frozen greatly appeals to me. YUM!

So, if you get the urge to break the 2020 drudgery of home confinement, just escape to the Pier! You may discover a new hobby!!

Oh, and don’t forget your raingear!

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.