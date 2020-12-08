Holiday CheerUP set for Dec. 11

The City of University Place invites you to join us and local businesses on Friday, Dec. 11 from 4-8 p.m. at the Village at Chambers Bay for a socially-distanced “Reverse Parade”!

Amid the glow from the festive lights of the University Place Christmas tree, there will be special holiday displays in front of the businesses that people can enjoy as they drive by while staying safe in their own cars. Santa and his elves will be on hand, as will some favorite Disney and Marvel characters as well. Some businesses may also offer goodie bags to share safely with those who attend.

If you plan to drive by, consider getting in on the cheer by adding some holiday decorations to your own car and perhaps bring a toy (or toys) to donate to the annual Toys for Tots campaign.

Holiday CheerUP was organized by Dawn Morris, owner of Bishops Cut and Color, and Theresa Fouquette, owner of Bliss Ice Cream, who wanted to help bring some holiday cheer and joy to the community despite the challenges of COVID-19. “Dawn and Theresa have led the effort, but they have been supported by many other business owners who brought ideas to the table. It truly has been a collaborative effort,” said Becky Metcalf, project assistant in the City’s Economic Development Department.

Be sure to watch for updates and more information about the event on the City’s Facebook page.