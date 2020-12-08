A Christmas Carol Radio Show

The LAKEWOOD PLAYHOUSE continues its on-line season with a radio version of the holiday classic.

The holiday season favorite A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, will be presented in a newly-adapted radio version to be heard on-line via YouTube. Lakewood Playhouse, in response to the on-going pandemic, has temporarily moved production to the internet and this is their third on-line show picked especially for this mode of production. A Christmas Carol will be performed LIVE at 7pm on Saturday December 12 and 19, and Sunday December 13 at 2pm, with a recording presented at 2pm on Sunday December 20. Access is by donation (with a $10 minimum for the liver performances and $5 for the recorded one). Tickets are available through the link on the Lakewood Playhouse website at www.lakewoodplayhouse.org

CAST

Jalyn Green, Axel Guzman, Nicole Lockett, Travis Martinez, Chelsea Pedro, Selayna Rudolph, Ben Stahl, James Venturini, and Ton Williams, with live sound effects by Venturini.

LOCATION

Online on YouTube

BOX OFFICE

Lakewood Playhouse: (253) 588-0042 and boxoffice@lakewoodplayhouse.org

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Live, Saturday, December 12 at 7pm

Live, Sunday, December 13 at 2pm

Live, Saturday, December 19 at 7pm

Recording, Sunday, December 20 at 2pm

TICKETS

By Donation ($10 minimum for live performances, $5 minimum for recorded show). Tickets are available through the link on the Lakewood Playhouse website at www.lakewoodplayhouse.org