406 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed Dec. 8

You will continue to see fluctuations in our daily case count reports in the next several days and into the weekend. We will launch a new data management system, Leo, on Thursday. The 14-day average case count offers you the most reliable look at disease rate in our community until post Leo launch.

On Dec. 8, we confirmed 406 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma. Underlying health conditions are unknown.

A woman in her 80s from Pierce County. She had underlying health conditions.

We have reported 3,125 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 346.5. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 223.2.

Our totals are 18,210 cases and 253 deaths.

More people are seeking testing at Pierce County’s mobile sites throughout the county and other testing locations. The sharp increase in recent testing volume can create delays in processing and reporting.

Washington State Department of Health has resumed reporting negative test results, and we will update positivity rate as soon as tomorrow.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 382.5 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

Find more info on case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.

Find more information on schools.

Find more information on getting a COVID-19 test.

Find more information on how to gather with family safely.