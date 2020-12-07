Overnight lane closures on I-5 in DuPont for bridge inspection

Sound Transit will be conducting inspections on two railroad bridges that cross I-5 in DuPont at exit 116 Mounts Road on Dec. 8 and 9.

On Dec. 8, the southbound on-ramp and the two southbound right lanes from milepost 115 to milepost 117 will be closed from 9 p.m. to midnight. From midnight to 4 a.m. the two left southbound lanes will be closed in the same area.

On Dec. 9, the northbound on-ramp and the two northbound left lanes from milepost 115 to milepost 117 will be closed from 9 p.m. to midnight. From midnight to 4 a.m. the two right northbound lanes will be closed in the same area.

This work is part of a biennial inspection of bridges that is required by the Federal Railroad Administration. The work will be done under stringent COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.