MyLakewood311 gets an update

MyLakewood311, the City’s free mobile app, was updated this past week to make it compatible with the latest Apple operating system.

Like any other app when updated, users will need to download the latest version of the app on their iPhones and tablets. This can be done by going to the App Store and selecting “Update All” or by finding MyLakewood311 and selecting “Update.”

MyLakewood311 allows you to access information about Lakewood at your fingertips including the ability to contact us whenever, wherever.

See an issue in Lakewood you want the City to know about?

Use this app to report it to the City by filling out a new request form. Forms can be filled out for issues like:

Potholes

Illegal dumping in the rights-of-way

Park and recreation concerns

Noise and nuisance complaints

Abandoned vehicles

The app allows you to track the City’s response to the request and much more.

Don’t have MyLakewood311? No worries – you can download the app in the iTunes App Store or on Google Play.

Don’t want to use the app? Again, no worries – you can still report an issue using the city’s online ticket submission form or by calling City Hall at 253-589-2489.