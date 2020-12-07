Letter: A Note On The Stars

Submitted by William Elder.

Donald J. Trump just leave— your lameduck Presidency, your scam on the American public, your self-serving pretensions, your lies, your cover-ups, your corrupt intentions and those of your spoiled ego-centric family, just as you have raised them to be, your and their money grubbing at the public trough, and your utter disregard for our nation, its immediate casualties, its immanent needs. And that of your Republican Party. Shame!

Just go. We want no more of your incompetence, dishonesty, and self-glorification. Just go.

Where will you go after 20 Jan 21? I can conjure up little interest. A place of silence and contemplation, I would hope, but have only pity for that place— with its blaring televisions, its endless key-punches, its drone of complaints, its constant wallowing in self-pity— with ex-Donald Trump central pig in it all. Don’t want to even think about it.

More to the point: where will the rest of us go after Donald has gone? Again my hope for him is a place of silence and contemplation, a space to heal. But don’t count on it. The rage from the Right, mercilessly stoked by its former— maybe future— leader, roars on. And will for some time.

For the rest of us, pay attention, but turn your face from the too-hot fire to the too-bright stars. Be diverted from incendiary flames stoked into the night to the deep welcoming night itself beyond. Focus on the stars. Feel welcomed beyond our reach into that we can only hope to one day understand, that which humans hope finally to grasp and hold like a star. And weep to be seared by that deep knowledge. The rest is but yesterday’s scattered trash we hope will soon blow away. Let it go.

Be safe. Be well— no matter what anybody says.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.