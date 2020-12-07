Clover Park school board members to attend local legislative meeting

Members of the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will attend the Pierce County School District and Legislator joint study session on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held online using the ZOOM Web Conferencing and Meeting application.

Representatives from all 15 Pierce County school boards will be participating in the meeting and topics for discussion will include: a briefing of school operations in 2020, planning for 2021 and legislative agenda requests.

Individuals who wish to attend the meeting can do so by visiting the meeting webinar link. Attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join: VaughnBay.

For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office, 253-583-5190.