Once again, Christmas dinner won’t look like it has in the past for any of us. Who could ever have predicted the most important ingredient during the 2020 holiday dining season would be Webex and Microsoft Teams? Big sigh. With pandemic guidelines suggesting we all skip big gatherings, diners likely will cook smaller meals. Or […]

The post Christmas 2020: Restaurants with holiday meal take-out around Tacoma, Pierce County appeared first on Dine Pierce County.