Clover Park Kids Can: Michael Lott

Custer Elementary School fourth grader Michael Lott has big plans for his future. He wants to travel the globe, explore new places and discover things no one else has ever seen before.

“I love everything we learn about in social studies,” he said. “From the Earth itself to animals and other countries, it’s all so interesting.”

He has been particularly fascinated learning about the towering mountains you can find in the state of Washington. Mount Rainer and Mount St. Helens loom large in his imagination and drive his passion for learning about new places.

“He is such a hardworking and thoughtful student,” said Custer teacher Theressa Prather. “You can really see his love for social studies come alive in class. He always makes a lot of great connections between the different subjects he is studying.”

Michael loves a good challenge. He excels at math and always looks forward to working on problems that include fractions because they really force him to think. He enjoys doing science experiments and writing stories for the same reason, they present problems of their own for him to solve.

In addition to being an active learner, Michael is a leader in the classroom. He contributes positively to any groups he’s in and works hard not to overshadow others, giving each of his classmates the chance to shine.

Michael is one example of the more than 12,000 students in Clover Park School District who succeed inside and outside the classroom every day. He excels academically, supports his peers and doesn’t hesitate to dream big.

“He is a quiet leader in the classroom, and I always know I can count on him,” Prather said. “He shares his ideas and helps others to contribute as well. Our class is better because Michael is in it.”