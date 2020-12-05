Hilltop Artists’ Annual Winter Glass Sale Dec. 5-17

To keep our community healthy and safe, enjoy the sale exclusively online this year – no lines or time tickets, just online shopping from the comfort of your home! Once you have purchased your items, we will prepare them for you to pick up from Jason Lee Middle School. Find details in the links below.

Yes, you have the opportunity to shop for two whole weeks, but we recommend you don’t delay: due to Covid-19, production this season was severely limited so shop early to avoid disappointment.

The Hilltop Artists online store features a limited selection of signature 2020 ornaments, snow people large and small, great gifts, one-of-a-kind sculptures, vessels, vases, and more, all created by Hilltop Artists students, staff, and alumni.