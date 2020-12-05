Forever Friends T-shirts Holiday Gifts

Looking for a perfect stocking stuffer or gift? Surprise your friends and loved ones with a wonderful t-shirt celebrating the “Forever Friends” sculpture in the Curran Apple Orchard in University Place!

“Forever Friends” is a life-size sculpture of a young girl offering her hand in friendship toward an inquisitive horse (modeled after a real horse named Brewster) in the Curran Orchard.

Although UP for Arts donated the sculpture in May, a formal celebration has been postponed until COVID restrictions are lifted. In the meantime, you can obtain a limited edition “Forever Friends” tshirt to commemorate our community’s history as well as celebrating our newest artwork!

There are a limited number of gray, short sleeve t-shirts featuring the “Forever Friends” illustration by Artist John Jewell. Adult sizes are $10 while children’s sizes are $5.

To order shirts and arrange for pick up in University Place, please contact Barry Crust at basa28@comcast.net or call 253 273-0953. For more information on “Forever Friends,” please visit www.upforarts.org