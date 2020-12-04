Write a Letter to Santa

Santa is coming to town! However, due to current COVID-19 restrictions, he won’t be able to visit our stations this year. He is looking forward to hearing from each child and told us he plans to take the letters submitted back to the North Pole with him and personally answer as many as he can.

Parents/Guardians:

Please visit www.westpierce.org/santa to submit your child’s letter to Santa by December 16th. This way he can respond prior to the big night.

Please submit a separate entry per child, as Santa will respond to each child individually.

Looking for a template for your letter to Santa? There is one available on the webpage!

This program is made possible by West Pierce CARES, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization operated by the employees of West Pierce Fire & Rescue. The programs run by West Pierce CARES support those in the Lakewood, University Place and Steilacoom communities and is funded solely through grants and donations. No taxpayer dollars are utilized.

