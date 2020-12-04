Virtual Talk About Slavery, the Confederacy & the Roots of the Monument Debate

Submitted by Emily Molina SHMA Liaison to Friends of the Steilacoom Library.

In recent days, the discussion about monuments made in the likeness of Confederate leaders has caused quite an angry debate, and even culminated into violence and unrest in several US cities.

Do Americans understand the full scope of what the Confederacy stood for, when choosing a position on either side of this hot topic?

Robert E. May, Professor Emeritus at Perdue University – photo Courtesy Of Robert E. May

Questions arise such as: Why did eleven Southern states in 1860-1861 take such serious measures to leave the Union, and make their own nation, resulting in the Civil War? What did leaders at that time intend to achieve? What was it that scared them about remaining in the Union? Why does the topic of removing Confederate memorials create such a polarizing response in today’s climate?

Robert E. May, Professor Emeritus at Perdue University, and Olympia resident, answers these questions, and more.

The internationally renowned historian taught Civil War history and Southern history at Purdue University for many years. His highly acclaimed work has won recognition, including becoming a finalist for the prestigious Lincoln book award with his title, Lincoln, Douglas, and the slavery expansion controversy, Slavery, Race, and Conquest in the Tropics.

The speaker, and author did a presentation on MLK Jr. Day in 2019 at the Steilacoom Historical Museum on his book entitled, Yuletide in Dixie.

SHMA is happy to welcome him back as the December Speaker series presenter. The talk will take place on Friday, December 11 from 2-3 pm.

The free event will be presented virtually through the Zoom platform, and guests will register through the Pierce County Library events page. Register here:

calendar.piercecountylibrary.org/event/4710692

Brought to you by a partnership between the Pierce County Library, the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association, and Friends of the Steilacoom Library.