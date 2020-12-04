U.P. Biennial Budget Vote Slated for Dec. 7

The City Council will vote on the proposed two-year $69.5 million budget ($53.9M Operating, $10.8M Capital and $4.8M Internal Service) at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 7.

This is a status quo budget that assumes a continuation of the 2020 levels of service to the community with a modest level of inflation. The public was invited to share their thoughts on the budget during three virtual public hearings on Oct. 19, Nov. 2 and Nov. 16, but no comments were received.

Viewers can view the City Council’s meeting and votes via the YouTube link which will be made available on the calendar entry on the City Website for the Dec. 7 meeting by this Friday.