Steilacoom Town Administrator Dec. 4 Report to Council

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Community Services:

Fall Childcare:

The Town will be providing childcare this Fall from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 83 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and other patrol incidents

5 medical aid responses

18 suspicious circumstance/security checks

3 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

12 traffic stops

3 incidents of parking enforcement

Crimes against persons

4 incidents of domestic violence or disturbance

Crimes against property

1 incident of burglary

1 incident of vandalism

1 incident of theft

Detective Chris Bailey has been selected as the department’s next patrol sergeant effective December 7, 2020.

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please see the Public Safety webpage for more details: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued removing storm debris and sweeping streets throughout Town.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew pulled 600 feet of primary cable on Stevens Street to service the new development; finished terminating cables on Stevens Street in preparation for a planned power outage next Tuesday; assisted the Water/Sewer crew; installed permanent power to lot #12 in the Tasanee development; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew replaced a check valve at the dock lift station; assisted the Electric crew pulling wire on Stevens Street; assisted the Parks department installing mirrors at the Public Safety facility; inspected new water and sewer connections for lot #8 in the Tasanee development; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on grounds maintenance and leaf removal and performed other maintenance activities. An Eagle Scout candidate installed a new picnic table and garbage receptacle at the Chambers Street entrance to Farrell’s Marsh.

Other:

COVID-19 Resources:

A study is available for in-home COVID testing in Pierce County (scanpublichealth.org/)

Helping Researchers and Public Health Leaders Track the Spread of Coronavirus

To slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), we need to learn more about it. The SCAN study is providing free at-home testing for COVID-19. The findings will help our research partners, including Public Health – Seattle & King County and Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, keep people informed and make the best possible, data-driven decisions to protect our community.

Enroll online anytime, and we will deliver a test kit to you within about 24 hours.

Washington Exposure Notifications – WA Notify

Washington Exposure Notifications (also known as WA Notify) is a new tool that works through smartphones, without sharing any personal information, to alert users if they may have been exposed to COVID-19. It is completely private and doesn’t know or track who you are or where you go.

WANotify: www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/WANotify

Isolation versus Quarantine differences from CDC/DOH:

www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/CaseInvestigationsandContactTracing/IsolationandQuarantineforCOVID19