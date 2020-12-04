Steilacoom Town Administrator Dec. 4 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:
- Council Meeting – January 5, 2021, at 6:30 PM.
- Planning Commission – December 14, 2020 at 6:30 PM.
- Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/82682640815
- Civil Service Commission – January 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM.
- Preservation and Review Board – December 16, 2020 at 6:30 PM.
(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.
Community Services:
Fall Childcare:
The Town will be providing childcare this Fall from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs
Public Safety:
Over the past week, 83 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:
Emergency and other patrol incidents
- 5 medical aid responses
- 18 suspicious circumstance/security checks
- 3 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks
- 12 traffic stops
- 3 incidents of parking enforcement
Crimes against persons
- 4 incidents of domestic violence or disturbance
Crimes against property
- 1 incident of burglary
- 1 incident of vandalism
- 1 incident of theft
Detective Chris Bailey has been selected as the department’s next patrol sergeant effective December 7, 2020.
No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please see the Public Safety webpage for more details: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety
Suspicious Activity:
If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us
Public Works:
Streets and Storm:
Crew Emphasis:
The crew continued removing storm debris and sweeping streets throughout Town.
Electrical:
Crew Emphasis:
The crew pulled 600 feet of primary cable on Stevens Street to service the new development; finished terminating cables on Stevens Street in preparation for a planned power outage next Tuesday; assisted the Water/Sewer crew; installed permanent power to lot #12 in the Tasanee development; and performed other maintenance activities.
Water/Sewer:
Crew Emphasis:
The crew replaced a check valve at the dock lift station; assisted the Electric crew pulling wire on Stevens Street; assisted the Parks department installing mirrors at the Public Safety facility; inspected new water and sewer connections for lot #8 in the Tasanee development; and performed other maintenance activities.
Parks, Buildings and Grounds:
Crew Emphasis:
The crew concentrated on grounds maintenance and leaf removal and performed other maintenance activities. An Eagle Scout candidate installed a new picnic table and garbage receptacle at the Chambers Street entrance to Farrell’s Marsh.
Other:
COVID-19 Resources:
- A study is available for in-home COVID testing in Pierce County (scanpublichealth.org/)
Helping Researchers and Public Health Leaders Track the Spread of Coronavirus
To slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), we need to learn more about it. The SCAN study is providing free at-home testing for COVID-19. The findings will help our research partners, including Public Health – Seattle & King County and Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, keep people informed and make the best possible, data-driven decisions to protect our community.
Enroll online anytime, and we will deliver a test kit to you within about 24 hours.
- Washington Exposure Notifications – WA Notify
Washington Exposure Notifications (also known as WA Notify) is a new tool that works through smartphones, without sharing any personal information, to alert users if they may have been exposed to COVID-19. It is completely private and doesn’t know or track who you are or where you go.
WANotify: www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/WANotify
- Isolation versus Quarantine differences from CDC/DOH:
www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/CaseInvestigationsandContactTracing/IsolationandQuarantineforCOVID19
