Scholarship You Want? Apply You Must!

Many of the resources may be lost! The interaction between students, staff and mentors may be felt for years to come. The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids are non-commercial activity, which has been asked to supply to newspapers and community bulletin boards serving the area information about active awards, and scholarships and insightful advice.

The Funding College Project is a non-commercial entity which is about finding and using techniques and strategies to fund school and post high school activities. We work with students and families internationally. We identify, and are alerting interested parties to existing options, building contacts, answering questions, completing forms and nominations for prizes and awards. We does not participate in the funding of programs or people and serve to bring them to the attention those who do provide funding or assistance. Listings of the awards and insightful information: www.educatingouryouth.org

PROGRAMS AND SITES

INTERNAL REVENUE TAX CODE – will help you determine if you’re eligible for certain educational credits or deductions including the American Opportunity Credit, the Lifetime Learning Credit, and the Tuition and Fees Deduction. www.irs.gov/help/ita/am-i-eligible-to-claim-an-education-credit

CAREERONE STOP – A U.S. Department of Labor sponsors CareerOne Stop, which provides a list of nationally available searches more than 8,000 scholarships, fellowships, grants, and other financial aid award opportunities. In addition to resources about career exploration, training, and jobs. www.careeronestop.org/toolkit/training/find-scholarships.aspx

COLLEGESCORECARD – FIND THE RIGHT FIT. Find out about colleges: their programs, costs, admissions, results, and more. collegescorecard.ed.gov/

COLLEGE NAVIGATOR can help you find programs, and resources. nces.ed.gov/collegenavigator/

MERIT SCHOLARSHIPS – The nation’s largest, multi-billion dollar scholarship database— create a free account to see all of your personalized matches and start applying today. $11 Billion in Merit National Awards at www.meritaid.com and may offer you additional resources.

ONLINE SCHOLARSHIPS – Online scholarship opportunities are abundant, as are online scholarship searches. There are even scholarship programs specifically for students who also attend class online. Technological advances and marked increases in access to the Internet have revolutionized the scholarship world, allowing all kinds of college students and college-bound students more access to money for college than ever before. Of course, in addition to offering a host of scholarship information, application, and awards, the online world can also propagate scholarship myths and scams. Get more information with a click to: www.scholarships.com/financial-aid/college-scholarships/scholarships-by-type/online-scholarships/

MICHAEL AND SUSAN DELL FOUNDATION – Amount: $20,000 – Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who have participated in an approved college readiness program (such as AVID, GEAR UP, Upward Bound – see full list on website) in grades 11 and 12. Applicant must have earned a minimum GPA of 2.4 and demonstrate financial need. www.dellscholars.org/scholarship/

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS CAN BE EASY! Filling out all of those scholarship applications can be time-consuming, but it doesn’t have to be. With Scholar Snapp, apply in a fraction of the time — it’s fast, easy, and free. www.scholarsnapp.org/students/

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS – Find a clearer path to college, earlier – Earn scholarships from colleges for your achievements as early as 9th grade Sign up—it is free! www.raise.me

THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION – The Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education is a regional organization created by the Western Regional Education Compact and adopted in the 1950s by Western states. WICHE was created to facilitate resource sharing among the higher education systems of the West. It implements a number of activities to accomplish its objectives. WICHE began operations in 1953 in Eugene, OR moving to its present location in Boulder, CO, in 1955. WICHE is governed by three gubernatorial appointed commissioners from each member. Under terms of the compact, each member commits to support WICHE’s basic operations through annual dues established by the full commission. WICHE’s members include 15 Western states and member U.S. Pacific Territories and Freely Associated States (which currently include the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam). www.wiche.edu/wue

WOMEN’S INDEPENDENCE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM – Application Deadline: Rolling – Description: Women’s Independence Scholarship Program (WISP) was created in 1999 as a project of The Sunshine Lady Foundation. In 2008, we were spun off from SLF to focus solely on scholarships for survivors of intimate partner abuse. We’re excited to launch the on-line application process this year and are looking forward to your submissions! wispinc.org/

SOROPTIMIST’S LIVE YOUR DREAM AWARDS PROGRAM is a unique education grant for women who provide the primary financial support for their families. Live Your Dream Awards give women the resources they need to improve their education, skills, and employment prospects.

Every year, Soroptimist distributes more than $2 million in education grants to about 1,500 women all over the world. Over half of our Live Your Dream Awards recipients are survivors of domestic violence, trafficking, or sexual assault. Nearly all of the women and families we serve have overcome enormous obstacles including poverty, teen pregnancy, and drug or alcohol addiction. Live Your Dream Awards recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, such as books, childcare, tuition, and transportation. www.soroptimist.org/our-work/live-your-dream-awards/index.html

FELLOWSHIPS & GRANTS – AAUW has awarded over $115 million in fellowships and grants to more than 13,000 scholars and organizations in 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Gaum and 150 countries, one of the largest scholarship programs for women in the world.

THE BEGINNING OF BIASES – Attitudes about female behavior start from the moment a baby is swaddled in pink. Girls experience these gender stereotypes to varying degrees throughout their childhood and they become fully institutionalized in our education system. As soon as a girl starts school, she encounters subtle (and sometimes blatant) messages about her academic abilities and future potential. Students of color and those from low-income families face additional biases that limit their opportunity.

Even in the elementary school years, girls face barriers that ultimately hinder their achievement, particularly in math and science. These barriers are reinforced throughout middle and high school. As a result, when they enter college, women gravitate toward college majors that prepare them for lower-paying fields, and away from the STEM fields that lead to higher paying jobs. And although women have surpassed men in earning degrees, research shows that women are disproportionally represented in 6 of the 10 lowest-paying college majors, while 9 of the 10 highest-paying majors (all in the STEM fields) are dominated by men. www.aauw.org/

SWENEXT – OUTREACH PROGRAM FOR GIRLS K-12 – To expand the SWE community, developing a new way for girls (ages 17 and under) to learn and participate in engineering-introducing SWENext! Provides young girls, parents, and educators with the tools to increase their understanding of the engineering field. Establish engagement in engineering early on. swe-sc.org/outreach2/swene-outreach-program-for-girls-k-12/

GIRLPRENEURS – The importance of girl empowerment work being done through building a dedicated mentorship program for girls. Powered by role models and entrepreneurs from all fields, the interactive event series will introduce girls to entrepreneurship, of all kinds, and aims to cultivate the doer, maker, innovator spirit in these leaders of tomorrow. www.womenyoushouldfund.com/girlpreneurs/

ARE THERE SCHOLARSHIPS SPECIFICALLY FOR LATINOS? The number of Latino students starting college this year has grown. There will be more new students of Latino descent than any other minority group. And while college costs can be too expensive for many students, scholarships are available. www.unigo.com/pay-for-college/scholarship/scholarships-for-latinos

YES, THOSE WHO ARE SMART CAN APPLY IN 7TH GRADE. Young Scholars Program – Sponsor: Jack Kent Cooke Foundation – Amount: Up to $40,000- Program is open to high-performing 7th grade students with financial need. There are other scholarships available too. www.jkcf.org

VIRTUAL COLLEGE TOURS – COVID-19 doesn’t stop the college process, these virtual college tours. docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1sO7pVos0EvK0BvXoMbnyg00K6r7hXbOQE0HNXF4N4eM/edit

SCHOLARSHIP AMERICA – We’re Your People – There are tons of scholarships out there, designed to help students like you get to—and stay in—college. Start exploring and start the application process with the click of a button. We Have One Passion – Every Student.

At Scholarship America, we’re passionate about student success. It’s what drives us. Developing leading scholarship solutions and partnering with people who also believe that a student should never, ever give up on their dream because they didn’t think it was possible. scholarshipamerica.org/students/browse-scholarships/

SCHOLASTIC ART & WRITING AWARDS – For US and Canadian students in grades 7-12. More than 250,000 students enter the competition each year. Gold Portfolio Award recipients receive $10,000 scholarships. www.artandwriting.org/

PRUDENTIAL SPIRIT OF COMMUNITY AWARDS – International Awards– Honor students who have made a difference. Check online at: spirit.prudential.com/about/international-awards

AMAZON FUTURE ENGINEER (AFE) PATHWAY – Computer science opportunities, from childhood to career. As part of Amazon’s $50M commitment to Computer Science (CS) Education, students now have access to Advanced Placement (AP) CS course offerings, scholarships, and early college internships through the Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) Pathway. www.amazonfutureengineer.com/

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS FOR ECO-CONSCIOUS YOUTH – Action For Nature (AFN), a U.S.-based non-profit, has sought to recognize and reward young people ages 8-16 who are taking action to solve the world’s tough environmental problems. actionfornature.org/eco-hero-awards

Who would want to know about a $100,000 prize for students up to the age of 18?

PARADIGM CHALLENGE – Deadline: 5/01/21 – Available to: Students up to the age of 18 – Award Amount: Up to $100,000 – The Paradigm Challenge is open to students up to the age of 18. You may work in a team or alone in creating an original and creative way to help solve real-life problems in homes, schools, communities, and/or around the world. Entries may come in the form of posters, videos, inventions, messages, community events, websites, mobile apps, or anything else that will help save lives. Additionally, you must submit a brief statement of your idea (140 characters or less) in order to qualify for this award. Learn more about the Paradigm Challenge. www.projectparadigm.org/

WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION – Students who are residents of WICHE states are eligible to request a reduced tuition rate of 150% of resident tuition at participating two- and four-year college programs outside of their home state. The WUE reduced tuition rate is not automatically awarded to all eligible candidates. Many institutions limit the number of new WUE awards each academic year, so apply early! WICHE members: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. www.wiche.edu/wue

COLLEGE BOUND SCHOLARSHIP – WASHINGTON STATE – The College Bound Scholarship program is an early commitment of state financial aid to eligible students who sign up in middle school and fulfill the scholarship pledge. readysetgrad.wa.gov/college/college-bound-scholarship-program

WASHINGTON COLLEGE GRANT – making college more affordable, and it’s expected the plans reach up to 110,000 students. Washington College Grant (WCG) and makes the money an entitlement. Grants can cover up to 100% of tuition plus service and activity fees, and do not need to be paid back. readysetgrad.wa.gov/college/washington-college-grant

OPTIONS AND AWARDS FOR STUDENTS – Elementary school children may not know where they want to go to college or what they want to study but thinking about paying for college can be intimidating for their parents. So, You Want To Go To College, Now What? Grades 6-12: readysetgrad.wa.gov/

THE CAREER AND TECHNICAL SCHOLARSHIP (CTS) supports Washington students on their path to high-demand trade, STEM, and health care occupations. To be eligible, scholars must enroll in an approved program, such as welding, manufacturing, or IT, at one of Washington’s 34 community and technical colleges. Scholars are eligible to receive up to $1,500 each quarter for the duration of their program, as well as support services. These scholarship funds are flexible and can be used to cover tuition, fees, and other costs of attendance such as housing, transportation, food and more. Information describes the application timeline, eligibility requirements and application requirements. www.waopportunityscholarship.org/students/applicants/cts/

Career Connect Washington – Washington is starting a public-private partnership that will give high-school and college students real- world work experiences, jobs, internships, and apprenticeships, intricately connecting students to good employment. One of the ideas: Allowing more high-school students to leave campus for paid internships at local businesses and in exchange, receive high-school credit. Too many people in their teens and twenties spend “a lost decade” trying to figure out what kind of job they want, and how to acquire the training and education they need to get it, said Gov. Jay Inslee, one of the initiative’s biggest cheerleaders. Real World Skills, Real World Experience and Real-World Success… careerconnectwa.org/

YOUTH SERVICE AMERICA – For US children age 5-25 to implement service-learning projects for National Youth Service Day. Grants will be awarded. ysa.org/awards/eyh

AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY (ASM) UNDERGRADUATE FELLOWSHIPS – Award Amount: $2000 – $4000 – The American Society for Microbiology’s fellowships programs for undergraduate students are aimed at highly competitive students who wish to pursue graduate careers (Ph.D. or MD/Ph.D.) in microbiology. asm.org/Browse-By-Content-Type/Fellowship

NATIVE AMERICAN NATURAL RESOURCE RESEARCH SCHOLARSHIP – Sponsor: Intertribal Timber Council | USDA Forest Service Southern and Pacific Northwest Research Stations – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: December 1, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to Native American students who are planning or currently conducting tribally relevant research in a natural resource issue. www.itcnet.org/about_us/scholarships.html

ARE YOU LABELED AN ‘AT RISK’ STUDENT? THERE MAY BE MONEY FOR COLLEGE IF YOU LOOK

In the college financial aid arena, the lion’s share of attention is given to academic and athletic scholarships. But there are other scholarship programs dedicated to servicing the needs of particular student groups, such as women and minorities, and students from low income households or disadvantaged backgrounds. www.collegescholarships.org/risk.htm

It is reported that there are $120 Billion dollars available in honors, scholarships & awards of which this is a small sampling… If you are unable to locate what you need, you should ask directly.

Can local trainers, teachers, mentors, supplier, or trusted advocates be of assistance? Ask them…

