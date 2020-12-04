Pain, Massage, and Relief – Thousands and Thousands of Years in the Learning

It used to be fairly common to see images of Egyptian hieroglyphics and paintings depicting physicians healing with massage.

It used to be fairly common to see images of Egyptian hieroglyphics and paintings depicting physicians healing with massage.

Most people can tell you exactly where they hurt: shoulder, lower back, knee, foot, and other locations. Plus they can also tell you that rubbing or massaging these areas relieves the pain . . . for a while.

In the 5th Century B.C., Hippocrates, the father of Western medicine, wrote in the 5th Century B.C. . . “but assuredly in rubbing… for rubbing can bind a joint that is too loose, and loosen a joint that is too rigid.”

Barely less than two hundred years ago we discovered Neanderthals, our human forerunners. They existed from over 200,000 years ago. Now, we are finding out that those ancestors also treated aches and pains with massage.

We are now finding out that our Neanderthal ancestors also treated aches and pains with massage.

Compassion helped Neanderthals to survive, new study reveals

Date: March 13, 2018

Source: University of York

Summary: It is well known that Neanderthals sometimes provided care for the injured, but new analysis by the team at York suggest they were genuinely caring of their peers, regardless of the level of illness or injury, rather than helping others out of self-interest. Lead author, Dr Penny Spikins, senior lecturer in the Archaeology of Human Origin at the University of York, said: “Our findings suggest Neanderthals didn’t think in terms of whether others might repay their efforts, they just responded to their feelings about seeing their loved ones suffering.” Most of the individuals archaeologists know about had a severe injury of some kind, with detailed pathologies highlighting a range of debilitating conditions and injuries. In some cases the injuries occurred long before death and would have required monitoring, massage, fever management and hygiene care, the study suggests. – sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/03/180313130443.htm

For me I know where my pain is located: left shoulder blade, and the neck muscle behind each ear, which I think is pretty universal. I get relief by backing up to the door jamb and rubbing my left shoulder blade back and forth. For my neck muscles I use my fingers to find the stiffness and relieve the tightness by digging in my finger tips until the muscles relax. Long hours at my desk and computer is the cause. My wife, Peg has the same areas of pain and stiffness. Years ago we had a chiropractor as a client, so he set our family straight. Lately, I get by and Peg occasionally gets a massage.

There are dozens of types of massage: Swedish massage, deep-tissue massage, reflexology, acupressure, sports massage, and neuromuscular massage just to name a few. “Massage is now used in intensive care units, for children, elderly people, babies in incubators, and patients with cancer, AIDS, heart attacks, or strokes. Most American hospices have some kind of bodywork therapy available, and it is frequently offered in health centers, drug treatment clinics, and pain clinics.” – Susan Clingman, RMT (Registered Massage Therapist) of Aurora, CO.

My wife, Peg has the same areas of pain and stiffness.

Massage decompresses tired and overworked muscles, like those people who sit in the same position for hours hunched over their keyboards. Stretching and little physical manipulation reduces stress. Mostly I think learning to relax is a major help, but massage professionals off a wider range of massage treatments. 2020 has been hard on many businesses and massage owners have suffered from DuPont to Fife. We belong to a barter group and the number of places now has been cut in half since the start of the year. This is a shame with the relief they offer.

Lisa Zepeda, who has a small office in Tacoma offers Therapeutic massage services for athletes, injuries, self care, preventive maintenance, pregnancy massage, and Maya Abdominal Massage. Her mother grew up in Lakewood. Lisa may have come by her skills naturally. Her grandfather was a long time Doctor of Chiropractic Care in Tacoma. My sisters and Peg went to him for years.

Massage therapy helped Neanderthals who roamed the Earth for hundreds of thousand of years and led a rough life. Our sedentary lives are not so physical as those early hunters and gatherers, nor as civilized as the Egyptians and Greeks, but our bodies still suffer the same problems and can achieve the same benefits with just the right touch. A good oot massage at the end of a hard day is like Christmas . . . bringing comfort and joy.

A foot massage at the end of a hard day is like Christmas . . . bringing comfort and joy.

The need for massage therapy has increased over the years. Many who have not tried it are seeking out it’s benefits. Especially right now with worries about the pandemic, not only does it help with body aches and pains, but helps to reduce anxiety, improve sleep, calm the central nervous system (flight or flight Response). Post operative care is now having many surgeons adding it to their patients post op care. They have seen a reduction in overall recovery times, with massage “cupping” the incisions are less visible, more pliable and scar tissue build up is not as abundant. Each massage therapist has their own special skill set so it’s always a good idea to find out what they specialize in if you have a specific need for massage therapy.