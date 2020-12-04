Four CPSD students earn art scholarships

Four CPSD students recently earned scholarships from Puget Sound Sumi Artists (PSSA) as part of the organization’s Voski Sprague Art Scholarship Competition.

Lakes High School senior Lauren Skaggs earned first place for her painting “Seasons of Time.” She will receive a $500 scholarship from the organization to be used for college expenses.

“Nosebleed” by Trey Atkinson

“Mind Your Fragile Mind” by Cecilia Peebles

“Peruvian Woman” by Kathleen Julca

Seasons of Time” by Lauren Skaggs

Harrison Prep senior Kathleen Julca was named first runner-up for her painting “Peruvian Woman”; Clover Park High School senior Cecilia Peebles was named second runner-up for her painting “Mind Your Fragile Mind”; Harrison Prep senior Trey Atkinson was named honorable mention for his painting “Nosebleed.”

PSSA is a non-profit organization established in 1985 by several local artists to study ink painting, calligraphy and flower arranging. The organization has been providing art scholarships to Puget Sound area students since 1999.