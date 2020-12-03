Unemployment in Pierce County drops to 6.9%

The unemployment rate is down to 6.9% in Pierce County – a drop of 2.5 points from the adjusted September rate. This is solidly good news, with total employment up 25,173 over September to 432,517 and the total unemployed dropping by 10,585 to 31,910.

Looking to November, however, we are beginning to see an uptick in new claims mostly filed by workers exiting food service and drinking places. The rise is following the recent four-week statewide restrictions in response to increasing daily COVID-19 case counts.

View WorkForce Central’s Interactive Report here.