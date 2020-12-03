TCC Launches Nursing Assistant Certified Program at Gig Harbor Campus

Starting in spring 2021, TCC’s Gig Harbor Campus will offer an evening Nursing Assistant Certified (NAC, also known as CNA) program three times per year. Classes will be held 6 – 9:10 p.m. Monday – Thursday for 11 weeks, including additional clinical hours.

This program prepares students for an NAC career. Students are also eligible for the Nursing Assistant Registered (NAR) credential after successful completion of 16 hours of training, which allows them to obtain employment while they complete the certificate program. Upon successful completion of the program, students are eligible to register for the Washington State Nursing Assistant skills and written exams. After passing the exams, program graduates can apply for NAC licensure.

Tuition is based on 12 credits at TCC, which at this time is $1,211.76 for a Washington State resident. Program applicants may be eligible for financial aid if they are pursuing a degree with a NAC requirement. Applicants can take a short survey to see if they qualify for Workforce funding. Find detailed information on program costs, prerequisites, application steps and more here.