CPSD Staff Spotlight: Hudtloff math teacher Shelly Mills

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Hudtloff Middle School math teacher Shelly Mills. She started teaching at Hudtloff for more than two decades ago and currently teaches eighth-grade math and honors-level high school geometry.

She was inspired to become a math teacher during her time as a student in the district. “I had some really great math teachers,” she said. “I loved being part of the classroom community as a student and wanted to continue that as a teacher.”

A Clover Park High School graduate, Shelly feels a real connection to the Lakewood community and wanted her children to be students in the district. “It is important that we live in the communities we serve,” she said.

She loves being able to go out in the community and see students she mentored as middle school students grown up, being successful and contributing to their community. “That helps me get motivated and inspires me to do what I do,” she said.