286 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed Dec. 3

On Dec 3, we confirmed 286 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A man in his 70s from Puyallup. Underlying health conditions are unknown.

A woman in her 50s from Tacoma. She had underlying health conditions.

Our totals are 17,226 cases and 246 deaths.

More people are seeking testing at Pierce County’s mobile sites throughout the county and other testing locations. The sharp increase in recent testing volume has caused delays in processing and reporting. We continue to play catch up and report cases from 2 to 3 days ago in addition to cases from yesterday. Today’s case count is likely an undercount.

Washington State Department of Health has suspended negative test reporting during the unprecedented surge of testing results. We won’t update our test positivity rate and number of total daily tests charts until DOH resolves its backlog.

We have reported 3,533 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 391.7. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 252.4.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 360.8 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

