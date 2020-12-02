Regence and Best Buy Health leverage technology to support health and well-being of Medicare members

Submitted by Regence BlueShield.

A relationship forged between Regence health plans and Best Buy Health aims to address the physical and emotional challenges facing Medicare-eligible adults and promote independent living in an age when remaining safe at home is critically important.

Eligible individuals enrolled in a Regence Medicare Advantage plan* with 2021 coverage will have access to Lively Mobile Plus™, a PERS (personal emergency response system) offering from Best Buy Health. The device offers:

24/7 connection to trained staff that can assist members in medical emergencies and non-emergency situations, such as car trouble or being locked out of their home

Built-in fall detection technology, offering additional peace of mind to allow aging individuals to live independently and confidently in their own homes

Beyond the traditional offerings of a medical alert system, the Lively Mobile Plus benefit can also help Regence Medicare members navigate transportation concerns, combat social isolation and even address food insecurity – all social determinants that are known to create adverse health outcomes.

“We’re meeting members where they are and supporting their unique health care needs by leveraging technology and virtual care options,” said Kathleen Faulk, senior vice president and general manager of government programs. “Working alongside Best Buy Health to offer the best-in-class Lively Mobile Plus solution is just one of the many ways we’re creating value for our members and providing tools and resources to help them live healthy, confident lives.”

Nearly 100 million people – over 45% of Americans – are currently caring for a loved one. This percentage is expected to increase as caregiver relationships expand due to the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent survey of self-identified caregivers, 60% reported that their responsibilities had been “significantly” or “very significantly” impacted by COVID-19. Many respondents also shared the challenges of not being able to physically care for or offer comfort to those outside their household, due to travel limitations or safety precautions in place to stop the spread of the virus.

To help ease the burden on caregivers, Regence’s work with Best Buy Health gives members access to GreatCall Link, an app that integrates with the Lively Mobile Plus device and allows caregivers, family and friends to check in from anywhere and stay updated on members’ health and safety. The Link app also provides customized resources for caregivers and a support line than can offer emotional assistance and guidance.

“The burden placed on today’s caregivers is more significant than ever,” said Bryan Adams, Chief Commercial Officer for Best Buy Health. “That’s why we’re thrilled to work with Regence to offer the Lively Mobile Plus device and the Link caregiver app – a first-of-its kind solution that keeps caregivers, and those they care for, connected and supported every step of the way.”

Those interested in learning more about Regence’s Medicare Advantage plans and the Lively Mobile Plus benefit can visit regence.com/medicare.

*Regence Medicare Advantage plans are available to residents in select counties of Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

