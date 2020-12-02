The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Obituary Notices – December 2, 2020

By Leave a Comment

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral HomeHurii Stakhovych; Donald Blucher; Sylvia Ehricke.

Mountain View Funeral Home: Edna Grace Bell; Sybel Janetta Jennings.

Gaffney Funeral Home: Scott Koponen; Leon Hill; Patricia Emerson; Thomas Rawlings.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *