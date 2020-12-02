Obituary Notices – December 2, 2020

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Hurii Stakhovych; Donald Blucher; Sylvia Ehricke.
Mountain View Funeral Home: Edna Grace Bell; Sybel Janetta Jennings.
Gaffney Funeral Home: Scott Koponen; Leon Hill; Patricia Emerson; Thomas Rawlings.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Hurii Stakhovych; Donald Blucher; Sylvia Ehricke.
Mountain View Funeral Home: Edna Grace Bell; Sybel Janetta Jennings.
Gaffney Funeral Home: Scott Koponen; Leon Hill; Patricia Emerson; Thomas Rawlings.
Leave a Reply