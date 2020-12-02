Installing track on MLK Jr. Way from Division Ave to S. 5th St starts this week

The contractor will start installing track on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Avenue to S. 5th Street near Kaiser Permanente and Tacoma General as soon as Thursday, Dec. 3. This work will close MLK Jr. Way northbound from S. 5th St. to Division Ave. and close S. 3rd St. at MLK Jr. Way. To access Kaiser Permanente, please follow S. J St. to S. 3rd St. to their parking garage and front entrance.

To access Tacoma General’s Emergency Department, follow MLK Jr. Way north from 6th Avenue, south from Division Ave., or east from S. 5th St. This work may last about one month from Division Ave. to S. 3rd St. Please allow extra time to reach your appointment – thank you.

Before starting this track installation on the east side of MLK Jr. Way at Division Ave, crews will complete installing track on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 7th St. to 6th Ave. as well as a side sewer repair between S. 8th St. and S. 9th St. Crews continue to install track on MLK Jr. Way from S. 17th St. to S. 19th St. and on E. 25th St. near the Operations and Maintenance Facility. The contractor plans to close the alley west of MLK Jr. Way from S. 15th St. to S. 16th St. to pour concrete for the traction power substation on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The contractor does not plan to work in the Stadium Business District, Hilltop Business District (MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to S. 15th St.) or on Commerce Street in December. The contractor may install Link power poles and do emergency repairs, such as street lighting, along the route in December.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 3rd Street, S. 7th Street, S. 17th Street, S. 18th Street, and E. 25th Street.

When

Week of November 30

Where

E. 25th Street from E. G St. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure. Then street closure on E. 25th St. between E. G St. and McKinley Ave. this week.

Division Avenue from I St. to Yakima Ave – lane restrictions.

MLK Jr. Way from S. 5th St. to Division Ave – northbound lane closure later this week. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 7th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure to open this week.

MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to 6th Ave – southbound lane closure to open this week.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 17th St. to S. 19th St. – street closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 18th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.