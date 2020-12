Pierce Transit is planning the South Sound’s first Bus Rapid Transit line along Pacific Avenue/SR-7 between downtown Tacoma and Spanaway. The BRT project is about 60% designed.

This is a great time to get your questions answered about the project. The next live-streaming public meeting is Dec. 10, from 5:00-6:30PM. For details, watch RideBRT.com or follow @PierceTransit on Twitter.