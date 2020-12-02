236 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed Dec. 2

On Dec 2, we confirmed 236 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A woman in her 60s from Central Pierce County. She had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma. He had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma. She had underlying health conditions.

Our totals are 16,939 cases and 244 deaths.

More people are seeking testing at Pierce County’s mobile sites throughout the county and other testing locations. The sharp increase in recent testing volume has caused delays in processing and reporting. We continue to play catch up and report cases from 2 to 3 days ago in addition to cases from yesterday. Today’s case count is likely an undercount.

Washington State Department of Health has suspended negative test reporting during the unprecedented surge of testing results. We won’t update our test positivity rate and number of total daily tests charts until DOH resolves its backlog.

We have reported 3,458 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 383.4. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 247. With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 366.4 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

