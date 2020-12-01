WSDOT seeks input on Statewide Human Services Transportation Plan

Every day, people across the state rely on human-services transportation as their sole source of access to jobs, medical appointments, and much more. For three weeks in December, the Washington State Department of Transportation is asking the public to share personal experiences about access to mobility that will help determine future investments in communities across the state.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 30, WSDOT will host an online open house to gather public input on the Human Services Transportation Plan, including confirming unmet needs and strategies to address those needs.

Open house information

When: Monday, Nov. 30 – Tuesday, Dec. 22

Where: Due to the Governor’s Stay Home – Stay Healthy order issued March 23, public participation will occur online.

Details: Materials are available in English, Spanish and Russian. WSDOT will accept feedback through Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The plan identifies gaps and barriers that create mobility challenges for people with special transportation needs and develops strategies to address those barriers. While WSDOT relies on input from subject matter experts, transportation providers, social-service organizations and other stakeholders, it’s the perspective of the riders and others in the public whose perspectives often prove to be the most insightful.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the plan and how community input shapes it, as well as help WSDOT confirm community needs and strategies to meet those needs. This statewide plan will in turn guide planning efforts at the local and regional levels.

WSDOT intends to finalize and publish the plan in early 2021.

Free WiFi hotspots for participation

Free, temporary internet access is available in locations throughout the state for those who want to participate but do not have broadband service. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/