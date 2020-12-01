Workshop explores holiday conversations with aging relatives

Holidays provide the perfect opportunity for adult children to spend time with aging parents and relatives. While this year’s holiday season will look dramatically different because of virtual gatherings, the importance of time together cannot be underestimated. Whether it’s on Zoom or over the phone, families can still see one another and evaluate aging loved ones’ continued ability to live independently and safely. Bringing up these issues can be difficult, but it’s important that conversations are open, honest and understood by all.

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources is offering, “Conversations: When Families Get Together,” a presentation about what major red flags to look out for when it comes to a loved one’s health. Participants will review home maintenance and personal hygiene issues. “Conversations: When Families Get Together,” will be offered two times in December, both online and by telephone:

Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Online: piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/95869157440

Telephone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 958 6915 7440

Saturday, December 5 at 10 a.m.

Online: piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/94796969007

Telephone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 947 9696 9007

“These days, isolation can be a critical problem for older adults,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “That makes family gatherings so important, even when they are virtual. Those gatherings make the perfect opportunity for adult children to be vigilant to current or emerging issues that may limit an older adult’s ability to remain at home on their own.”

Michelle Apodaca with 1st CHOICE Advisory, and Deb Morris, Certified Senior Advisor at Evergreen Elder Concierge will be presenting. Both presenters have extensive experience helping families evaluate the ability of older adults to live independently. These will be impartial, information-only presentations. Sessions are free and open to the public. Learn more about the presentations by calling the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600 or 800-562-0332.