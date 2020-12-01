Washington DOH debuts WA Notify

Washington Exposure Notifications (also known as WA Notify) is a new tool that works through smartphones, without sharing any personal information, to alert users if they may have been exposed to COVID-19. It is completely private, and doesn’t know or track who you are or where you go.

WA Notify is based on Google Apple Exposure Notification technology, which was designed to safeguard user privacy. The system never collects or shares any location data or personal information with Google, Apple, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), or other users. Participation is entirely voluntary. Users can opt in or out at any time. For more information about how user privacy is protected, see the WA Exposure Notifications privacy policy.

There is a new tool to help stop the spread of #COVID19: YOUR PHONE. WA Notify can alert you if you’ve been near another user who later tests positive for COVID. It’s simple and it’s free. #MaskUpWA t.co/H66CcxOtd4 pic.twitter.com/K3xK9KaNPe — WA Emergency Management ? (@waEMD) November 30, 2020

Learn more at the WA Notify website.