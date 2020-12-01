Virtual Christmas Tree Lighting Event

Join us virtually at the Lakewood City Council meeting on December 7, 2020 for the 24th City of Lakewood Christmas Tree Lighting Event.

This event will feature holiday messages from the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and members of the Lakewood City Council, music by a local artist, and the Grinch helping light the Christmas tree!

DATE: December 7, 2020

TIME: 7:00 p.m.

WHERE TO WATCH: Here or at the City’s YouTube Channel, found here. Select the “City Council virtual meeting of December 7, 2020”.

Also join us December 12 for the City’s Reverse Parade of Lights. For more information on this event, click here.