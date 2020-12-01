We are pleased that on Nov. 30 the U.S. Department of Homeland Security rescinded its July 6 policy directive that would have required international students to take in-person college courses in order to remain in the U.S. “Mental health resources support an essential aspect of student wellbeing and are key to students’ capacity to be present and engaged in learning and community,” said Joanna Royce-Davis, PLU’s vice president for student life. “These resources are especially important right now given the many impacts that COVID-19 has created, exacerbated, or perpetuated.”

This year’s goal was chosen to double the $8,470 grant awarded to PLU by Pierce County Connected, a partnership fund launched by United Way of Pierce County and the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, for investment in technology for mental health counselors to provide care to students virtually.

Prior to the pandemic, 30 percent of PLU students sought mental health services. Now that we’re 11 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington Department of Health is predicting an increased risk of depression and hopelessness for the remainder of 2020 and into early 2021. In September, PLU received its second Pierce County Connected grant, this time for assistance with its mental health services, to help meet the mental health needs of students during the pandemic. This money is being invested in technology for mental health counselors to provide care to students virtually.

Additional funds raised during GivingTuesday will go toward providing students with free access to mental health services wherever and whenever they need them —including resources like Lute Telehealth , virtual counseling, increased staffing to serve more students, and improved technology to better serve students.

Visit www.plu.edu/givingtues to make a donation.

The post PLU Shines Light on Student Mental Health with GivingTuesday Campaign was first publishing on the Pacific Lutheran University website.