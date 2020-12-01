Health Board Dec. 2 Meeting Agenda

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department Board of Health will hold its next meeting on Dec. 2 starting at 3 pm. The meeting will be held at 3629 South D St., in Tacoma. Click here to see the meeting agenda and here to watch the meeting.
