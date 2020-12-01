Eyes of the Totem Watch Party & Auction – Tickets Now Available

Tickets are now available for Tacoma Historical Society’s upcoming “Eyes of the Totem” Watch Party & Auction fundraiser.

Visit tacomahistory.ejoinme.org/totem to learn all about the event, start browsing the auction catalog, and get your tickets for the film showings, coming up next week on December 9 and 10.

All proceeds from this event benefit Tacoma Historical Society. Don’t miss this great chance to view a 1920s silent movie filmed right here in Tacoma, and support our mission to Keep Tacoma History Alive, all at the same time!

The entire event is virtual, so can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home, anywhere in the world – help us spread the word far and wide!