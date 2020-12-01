Submitted by DuPont Professional Fire Fighters Local 3829.

Is your family in need of a little extra help with gifts this holiday season?

The DuPont Professional Fire Fighters are joining DuPont citizens to sponsor a DuPont Holiday Gift Drive.

If you have children aged 18 or younger living in the home, and live in DuPont, we’d love to help make your holiday wishes come true!

Apply TODAY for assistance.

Sign up ON, or BEFORE, Monday, December 7th, to be added to the DuPont Holiday Gift List and allow us, and others, to help make your life a little easier this holiday season.

Apply at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/L5HPRFB to be added to the recipient list. Make sure to fill out each question and if you have more than three children, or wish to donate towards a family’s wishes please contact Melanie Stone (253) 882-9498 or Krista Novak (253) 778-9295.

Family names and participants information will be held strictly confidential. Delivery details to follow upon registration.