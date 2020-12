Traditionally around here, just after Thanksgiving, we all start thinking about al fresco dining season. Ugh. Not really. Out of necessity, and by state order, only outdoor dining is allowed right now. It’s super not fun being outdoors with the sideways rain and all, but sometimes your will to dine at a restaurant muscles out […]

The post 60+ restaurants with covered, heated outdoor dining in the Tacoma area appeared first on Dine Pierce County.