Western State Hospital sees spike in COVID-19 cases | KOMO

More than 30 patients and staff at Western State Hospital are currently suffering from coronavirus — the biggest spike there to date. More than 150 have tested positive since March when the virus first hit the facility, which is Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital.

Ten Western State Hospital patients on a single ward got sick within a few days of each other after a nurse tested positive about a week ago.

