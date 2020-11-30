Washington state building projects win national Design-Build merit awards

Submitted by DES Communications.

The Washington State Department of Enterprise Services (DES) facilitated two construction projects that won the national 2020 Design-Build National Award of Merit in the education category.

The award from the Design-Build Institute of America honors the nation’s best design-build projects and leaders.

DES facilitated the design and building of:

The John W. Walstrum Center for Advanced Manufacturing Technology (CAMT) for Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood, Washington, which broke ground in June 2018 and was completed September 2019.

The Bellevue College Student Success Center, which broke ground in September 2018 and was completed December 2019.

CAMT project overcomes challenges

The John W. Walstrum Center for Advanced Manufacturing Technology

After the state reduced the budget of the technology center by $1.3 million, the design-build team went to work to preserve the existing programs and design concepts of the project. Unforeseen soil conditions added complications. Despite these challenges, the project was completed on time and on budget—thanks to strong collaboration between all involved.

The building supports workforce and management skills training for occupations in Puget Sound aerospace, aviation and manufacturing industries. The facility contains labs, active-learning classrooms, study spaces and faculty offices. The center also provides a new main entry for Clover Park Technical College that displays the college’s mission and programs.

